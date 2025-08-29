Jharkhand: 1.21 lakh motorcyclists fined in a month for not wearing helmets

Ranchi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Jharkhand Police on Friday said it was taking stringent action against those violating traffic norms, and fined over 1.21 lakh motorcyclists in July for not wearing helmets.

In a statement, it said action was also taken against 2,499 drivers for not having licenses.

A total of 2,515 drivers were fined for speeding, 1,776 drivers were fined for jumping red lights, and 276 were penalised for using mobile phones while driving, it said.

A total of 220 people were penalised for driving in the wrong direction, action was taken against 185 persons for drunk driving and 536 drivers were fined for carrying passengers beyond the vehicle's capacity.

"The traffic police also took action against 1,585 four-wheeler drivers for not wearing seatbelts," the statement said.

To reduce fatality in road accidents, various initiatives are being implemented in the state, it said, adding that these include road safety campaigns and awareness programmes in schools and colleges. PTI CORR NAM SOM