Jharkhand: 13-year-old girl gang-raped at wedding, 5 held

Latehar, Feb 28 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a wedding in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Saturday.

Two suspects were arrested and three minors detained in connection with the incident that happened on Friday in the Mahuadand police station area, they said.

The suspects forcibly took the girl to a deserted place and raped her, they added.

"The medical examination of the victim has been conducted after an FIR was lodged based on the statements of the victim's mother," said Manoj Kumar, the officer in charge of the Mahuadand police station.

"During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime. It is a clear case of gang rape," he added. PTI COR RPS RPS SOM