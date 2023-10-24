Jharkhand: 16-year-old boy beaten to death after his motorcycle hit a buffalo

Dumka, Oct 23 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Jharkhand's Dumka district after his motorcycle hit a buffalo, police said on Monday.

The boy, a resident of Kurmahat in Santali tola, was returning home on Sunday evening along with three friends on a motorcycle after watching a football match when the accident happened in Thathi village in Hansdiha police station area, they said.

Soon, an altercation began between the boys and the people who were accompanying the herd of buffaloes, they added.

The victim even agreed to compensate the owner of the buffalo, but four people attacked him, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amod Narayan Singh said.

The boy was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Saraiyahat where he died, police said.

The boys who were accompanying the victim fled after the accused persons attacked them.

A case was registered and an investigation underway, police said.

Demanding the arrest of the accused, locals blocked a road near the village. They relented after police assured them that the accused would be arrested within two days. PTI CORR BS SOM