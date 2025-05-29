Jharkhand: 16th Finance Commission team visits Deoghar, holds discussions with local bodies

Deoghar (Jharkhand), May 29 (PTI) A high-level 16th Finance Commission team, led by its chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya, visited Jharkhand’s temple town of Deoghar on Thursday and held discussions with representatives from local bodies, an official said.

Before the meeting, the delegation offered prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple.

"The 16th Finance Commission delegation, led by its chairman, held discussions with representatives of panchayati raj institutions and administrators of urban local bodies from all six districts of Santhal Pargana at the Circuit House," Deoghar Deputy Commissioner Naman Priyesh Lakra said.

He added that the objective of the meeting was to ensure better planning for the 16th Finance Commission.

"The team gathered information about field management, challenges, and success stories from representatives of their respective areas. The participants presented their views to the delegation. We hope this will contribute to a better policy draft for Jharkhand and Santhal Pargana," Lakra said.

The delegation, which arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday on a four-day visit to Jharkhand, met Chief Minister Hemant Soren at his residential office, where they discussed the programmes and purpose of the visit.

Soren sought support from the Finance Commission for the all-round development of various sectors and communities in the state.

The CM informed the members that Jharkhand's geographical areas pose significant challenges in delivering government schemes and services at the grassroots level.

"Jharkhand contributes significantly to the country's development as a mining state. But, it also faces consequences, such as environmental degradation, displacement of people, and loss of land area. The land reclamation work by central mining companies after mining is not being carried out in a planned manner," he told them, according to an official release.

He added that states should be given the autonomy to utilise finances according to the needs of their local population, as each state has different requirements.

Soren said that the Centre's vision of 'Vikshit Bharat' could be realised through the development of states and villages.

"A large population of the state depends on agriculture. So, agriculture and allied activities are a focus area for the government. Jharkhand has significant potential in the agricultural sector," he added.

There is a need for special efforts in priority areas such as health, education, and livelihoods, Soren said.

The team will hold discussions with the state government, including Finance Minister and Chief Secretary on May 30.

The Commission will also engage in a series of meetings on the same day with representatives from local bodies, trade organisations, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and political parties, an official statement said.

Finance Commission Chairman Dr Arvind Panagariya will address the media on Friday.

The team is scheduled to return to Delhi on May 31. PTI SAN SAN MNB