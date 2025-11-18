Jharkhand: 2 arrested in robbery at construction company's office in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly robbing the office of a construction company in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

Among those arrested was one Ajit Behra (28), who was working as a welder in the company for the last three months, they said.

He broke down during interrogation and told the police that he knew a huge amount of cash used to come to the office on the tenth of every month for labour payments, and hatched the plan for the robbery.

He allegedly robbed Rs 10 lakh from the office of the company in the Birsanagar police station area on November 10 at gunpoint, along with his friends Ajay Singh alias Mota, Suraj Karwa, and Babu Sardar alias Nepu.

Based on the information provided by him, police said they arrested Sardar from Loco Colony in the Parsudih police station area.

The accused persons have divided Rs 1.15 lakh each among them, they said.

Police said they have recovered around Rs 1.23 lakh in cash, a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from Behra and Sardar.

Further raids were on to apprehend the others involved in the case, police said. PTI BS SOM