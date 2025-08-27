Jharkhand: 2 boys among five arrested in minor gangrape case

Dumka, Aug 27 (PTI) The police on Wednesday said they have arrested five people, including two minors, in connection with the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl belonging to a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG) in Jharkhand’s Dumka district.

The incident happened in the Gumra forest in the Kathikund police station area on Monday, where the girl had come on a coal-laden truck along with the cleaner of the vehicle with whom she was having an affair.

"All five were arrested. They have confessed to their crime. All five hail from a single village under Kathikund police station," an officer said.

Kathikund police station officer-in-charge Tripurari Kumar told PTI that three of them, aged between 18 and 26 years, have been remanded to judicial custody.

The two minors have been sent to a juvenile remand home, Kumar said.

The police officer said that the condition of the girl is stable, and the sexual assault was confirmed in the medical examination.

Kumar had said on Tuesday that the accused assaulted the girl’s boyfriend and raped her.

"In the morning, the girl came to the police station along with her boyfriend and narrated the incident. Since she was speaking in a tribal dialect, we had to arrange for an interpreter to understand her complaint before lodging a formal FIR," the officer had said. PTI CORR NAM NN