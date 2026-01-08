Jharkhand: 2 Catholic priests killed, one injured in road accident in Khunti

Khunti, Jan 8 (PTI) Two Roman Catholic priests were killed and another was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Ranchi-Simdega Main Road late on Wednesday, Torpa police station officer-in-charge Mukesh Kumar said.

The deceased were identified as Father Sushil Praveen Tiru and Father Sunil Bhengra, both residents of Dodma.

The injured priest, Father Johnson Bhengra, was initially taken to Sadar Hospital in Khunti and later referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, due to his critical condition.

The priests were travelling from Torpa towards Dodma at the time of the mishap, Kumar said.

Doctors at Sadar Hospital declared Father Tiru and Father Bhengra dead on arrival, he said.

JMM MLA from Torpa, Sudip Guria, expressed grief over the deaths and said Father Sushil Praveen Tiru’s life symbolised service, sacrifice and dedication to humanity.

Both the deceased priests were associated with the Dodma Roman Catholic Church, he added. PTI CORR ANB RBT