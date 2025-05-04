Jharkhand: 2 die, another feared trapped after portion of hospital corridor caves in

Jamshedpur, May 3 (PTI) Two persons died, while another was feared trapped under debris after a portion of a state-run hospital’s corridor collapsed in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

A total of 15 people got trapped when the incident took place around 4 pm on the second floor of MGM Hospital’s medicine department in Sakchi area, they said.

Two bodies were recovered from the debris late in the evening and there is a possibility of another person still being inside, Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum Ananya Mittal said.

The rescue operation is underway, he said.

The 12 people, who were earlier rescued from the site, have been provided immediate medical assistance, Mittal said.

A committee has been formed to probe the incident and asked to submit a report in 48 hours, he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he has ordered a probe into the mishap. PTI BS RBT