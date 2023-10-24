Jharkhand: 2 die as truck on way to Durga idol immersion falls on people

Jamshedpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Two persons were killed and four others suffered injuries on Tuesday when a truck fell on the people who were in a procession for immersion of the idol of goddess Durga in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city on Tuesday, Health Minister Banna Gupta said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Bodhanwala ghat under Bistupur police station when the truck was negotiating a slope.

Two persons died in Tata Main Hospital where four other injured are under treatment, the health minister said in a statement issued after visiting the healthcare facility.

The condition of two of the injured is stated to be serious.

Advertisment

All the victims were members of the Kitadih Puja Committee in Bagbera area here, police said adding that they were in the immersion procession.

Gupta asked East Singhbhum District Civil Surgeon Dr Jujhar Majhi and the hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

The district administration appealed to the devotees to take care of their safety on a priority basis during the immersion.

Advertisment

A huge crowd thronged the roads of Steel City here to witness immersion processions taken out by over 200 community Durga puja committees.

Immersion of idols is underway in different ghats amid tight security.

While divers were engaged in ghats as a precautionary measure in ghats, the police are using drones to keep a vigil on miscreants. PTI BS NN