Jharkhand: 2 held for killing minor over 'witchcraft' suspicion

Ranchi, Jan 25 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was allegedly killed on suspicion of "witchcraft" in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The alleged murder took place on Friday in Salangajola village under the Marangdha police station limits, they said.

Officer-in-charge of Marangdha police station, Vikash Kumar Jaiswal, said the main accused, along with his accomplice, allegedly killed the child to avenge the death of the former’s grandson, who had died of illness two to three months ago.

He said the prime accused suspected that the victim’s mother was responsible for his grandson’s death due to witchcraft, according to police.

During interrogation, he confessed to the crime and told police they lured the child with chocolate and then attacked him with a hoe, killing him on the spot, Jaiswal said.

The murder weapon has been recovered and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI RPS RBT