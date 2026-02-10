Jharkhand: 2 held for ramming vehicle into 2 transgender persons in Ranchi

Ranchi, Feb 10 (PTI) Two men were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly ramming their car into two transgender persons in Jharkhand’s Ranchi, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place around 3 am in an area under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

SP (City) Paras Rana said the accused targeted the two transgender persons following an altercation, and deliberately hit them with their vehicle.

One of the victims suffered a fractured leg, he said.

"When the police reached the spot and attempted to apprehend them by setting up barricades, the accused rammed their four-wheeler into police vehicles and also tried to run over the security personnel," the SP said.

“In order to protect the safety of the public and for self-defence, the police fired shots to stop the vehicle during which one of the occupants seated in the front suffered a bullet injury to the waist,” Rana said.

Both transgender persons and the injured accused are undergoing treatment.

Further investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI RPS RBT