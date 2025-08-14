Jharkhand: 2 held in Jamtara for cyber fraud

Jamtara, Aug 14 (PTI) Two suspected cybercriminals were on Thursday arrested from Jharkhand's Jamtara district while they were trying to dupe people online, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team arrested the accused from Palas jungle near Jasaidih village in the district, they said.

The duo allegedly duped people by claiming that credit or debit cards would be blocked if their instructions were not followed, and in the process, collected confidential information about bank accounts of their victims, a police officer said.

Police also seized cash, six mobile phones, SIM cards and other items from their possession.

The accused operated mainly in Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the officer added.