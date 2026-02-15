Jharkhand: 2 killed, 10 injured as vehicle of elephant squad collides with truck

Hazaribag, Feb 15 (PTI) Two members of an elephant driving squad were killed and 10 others injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened near Purnapani village on NH-20 in the Charhi police station area on Saturday night, they said.

The 12-member squad of trained personnel in elephant handling, mostly from West Bengal's Bankura district, was travelling in the vehicle in search of a herd of five jumbos, which killed seven people on Friday.

"The driver of the vehicle and a squad member were killed in the accident, and 10 others were injured. One injured person was referred to RIMS-Ranchi, while nine others are undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Hazaribag," Charhi police station's in-charge Kundan Kant Vimal told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Pintu Modi (30), a resident of Bankura, and Shahadat Hussain (60) of Charhi in Hazaribag.

The herd of five elephants has been roaming in parts of Hazaribag, wreaking havoc.

Seven people, including four members of a family, were trampled to death on Friday. The herd also killed some persons in Bokaro recently.

As many as 70 teams have been deployed to manage the situation caused by the elephants, officials said.