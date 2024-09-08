Jharkhand: 2 killed, 11 injured as autorickshaw plunges into gorge after being hit by truck

Hazaribag, Sep 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed and 11 others injured as an autorickshaw plunged into a 30-feet-deep gorge after being hit by a truck in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened around 9.30 am in the Danua valley, they said.

After hitting the auto-rickshaw, the truck hit a few more vehicles. However, none in those vehicles were injured, they added.

The auto-rickshaw was on the way to Bihar when the accident happened, said Deepak Kumar Singh, the in charge of Chouparan police station.

"The speeding truck hit the auto-rickshaw from the rear, following which it plunged into the gorge. Around 13 persons were travelling in the auto," Singh said.

All the injured were taken to the community health centre at first, and later sent to the Seikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for better treatment, he said. PTI COR SAN SOM