Jharkhand: 2 killed, 3 injured in vehicle pile-up in Hazaribag

Hazaribag, Jun 25 (PTI) Two persons were killed and three others injured as a truck collided with a car in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, which resulted in a vehicle pile-up, police said.

The deceased persons were travelling on a motorcycle that was caught in the pile-up that involved at least five vehicles, they said.

The accident happened in Danuabhanua valley around 12.30 pm, they added.

The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained, said Chouparan police station in-charge Devendra Kumar Singh.

The injured persons were admitted to the Seikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital, he said.

Traffic on National Highway 2 was affected for more than three hours as a result of the accident, he said.

Meanwhile, in Chatra, two persons were killed after their motorcycle collided head-on with a speeding car. The accident happened near Kharik village in Sadar police station area on Monday evening. PTI CORR SAN SAN SOM