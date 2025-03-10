Jharkhand: 2 police officers suspended for thrashing man at police station

Ramgarh, Mar 10 (PTI) Two police officers were suspended for allegedly beating up a man at a police station in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, officials said on Monday.

Balanga police station's officer-in-charge Vikas Aryan and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mangal Oraon were suspended with immediate effect, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar said.

A complaint was lodged by one Jeetendra Kumar Mahto, alleging that he was brought to the police station by these two officers in connection with a case on March 8 and beaten up.

A probe was ordered and it found the two officers guilty, following which they were suspended, the SP said. PTI SAN SAN SOM