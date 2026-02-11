Jharkhand: 2 villagers killed in IED blast in Saranda forest

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 11 (PTI) Two people were killed in an IED blast in Saranda forest in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Wednesday.

The two persons sustained injuries on Tuesday night and when security forces reached them on Wednesday evening, they were found dead.

"Police could not carry out a search operation on Tuesday night as it was dark and there was a possibility of other IEDs placed in the forest. We started search on Wednesday morning, and by the evening we found the two bodies.

"The deceased were identified as Salai Cheruwa and his cousin Jai Singh Cheruwa, both from Tirilposi village in Jeraikela police station area," its officer-in-charge Amit Kumar Paswan told PTI.

West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Renu told PTI that the next of the kin of the deceased would receive compensation as per norms.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," the SP said.

The SP said that the two persons had gone inside the forest on Tuesday evening to collect firewood and accidentally stepped on IEDs placed by the Maoists. PTI ANB ACD