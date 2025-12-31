Jharkhand: 2 women among 7 arrested, brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh seized

Ranchi, Dec 31 (PTI) Seven people, including two women, have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 15 lakh has been seized in Ranchi, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some drug peddlers were involved in buying and selling of brown sugar, an operation was launched and seven persons, including two women, were arrested in Shantinagar in Tiril area under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station on Tuesday, a senior officer said.

"We have arrested seven drug peddlers, including two women, and seized 85.71 gm of brown sugar, seven mobile phones, a motorcycle, Rs 7,300 in cash and an electric weighing machine," Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said.

"We have also detained a girl in the raid. One of the accused has criminal antecedents, with 16 cases pending against him at several police stations in Ranchi," he added.

An FIR, under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, has been registered at the Sadar police station.