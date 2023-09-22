Jharkhand: 22-year-old woman out for stroll with fiancee gang-raped, 5 arrested

Chaibasa, Sept 22 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum when she was out with her fiancee, police said on Friday.

The incident happened near Barijal village in Mufassil police station area on Thursday evening when the couple was out for a stroll, they said.

After allegedly raping her, the group of men took her bag and mobile phone with them, leaving her at the secluded place, they added.

The fiancee somehow managed to escape from the spot and call the police.

A police team was soon sent to the spot, and after providing her fast aid, she was sent to the Sadar hospital for treatment, SP Ashutosh Shekhar said.

Acting on the inputs provided by the woman, police arrested five people from Kitaguttu village on Friday, he said.

Police also recovered the bag and mobile phone, he added.

A case has been filed, and an investigation underway, the SP said. PTI CORR BS SOM