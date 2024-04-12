Jharkhand: 26 members of tribal organisation booked for MCC 'violation'

Ranchi, Apr 12 (PTI) A total of 26 people of a tribal organisation were booked for “violating” the model code of conduct by allegedly taking out a tableau here in support of jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, police said on Friday.

The tableau, depicting Soren behind bars with ED and CBI officials outside the jail, was reportedly taken out by members of the Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) during the 'Sarhul' festival on Thursday, he said.

Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case. He is presently under judicial custody.

"The FIR was lodged against 26 people at Ranchi's Kotwali police station on the basis of a written complaint by magistrate Vinay Kumar," a police officer said.

He said prima facie it appears to be part of a political campaign, while the MCC is in place.

KSS president Phoolchand Tirkey was also named in the FIR.

Tirkey, however, denied the allegations and claimed that the tableau was not taken out by the organisation.

"We were not involved in any such kind of activity. The name of the organisation was clearly mentioned as Kendriya Sarna Samiti Bharat,” he told PTI.

He also said that the KSS has written to the Ranchi administration to carry out a thorough probe into the incident. PTI SAN RBT