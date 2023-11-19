Jharkhand: 26-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephants

Jamshedpur, Nov 19 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened near Sunsunia village in Chakulia forest range of Ghatsila division on Saturday evening when the victim, Santosh Munda, went out to relieve himself, they said.

Munda tried to flee on seeing the herd, but he was attacked by the wild elephants, police said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

The victim was the lone bread earner of his family after his father died a few months ago.

The elephants also damaged crops in the nearby areas. PTI BS SOM