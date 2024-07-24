Jharkhand: 27 'stranded' labourers return to Ranchi from Cameroon

Ranchi, Jul 24 (PTI) A total of 27 labourers from Jharkhand, who were reportedly stranded in Central Africa’s Cameroon, returned to the state on Wednesday, officials said.

The labourers had sought help from the state government, through a recent video message, claiming they were not receiving their salaries from the employer and also facing trouble in arranging for daily meals.

Subsequently, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs, urging the safe return of the migrant workers, according to an official release.

“We received information about the problems of 27 people of Jharkhand stranded in Cameroon, Africa. Thereafter, the Jharkhand government took the initiative and got the outstanding amount of about Rs 30 lakh paid to them, and brought them back to the state," Soren said on X.

He said financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was also provided to each labourer upon their return.

Earlier in the day, the workers arrived at the Parasnath Railway Station in Giridih. Of the 27 labourers, 18 belong to Bokaro district, five are from Hazaribag and four from Giridih, the release said.

One of the labourers said an agency took them to the African nation on March 29.

"We worked there under a contractor for four months, but received no payment. We also started facing food-related problems,” he told reporters.

Jharkhand Labour Secretary Mukesh Kumar said his department has 10 lakh registered labourers. PTI SAN RBT