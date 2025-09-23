Jharkhand: 29-year-old man, wanted in multiple criminal cases, arrested for attack on police

Ranchi Sep 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old man, wanted in multiple criminal cases across Bihar and Jharkhand, was arrested in Ranchi after a police patrol team was attacked, officials said on Monday.

Rahul Das, who hailed from Hunterganj in Chatra, was among a group of four to five people who opened fire on the police team on Sunday night in Uppar Purvi Rai in the Khelari police station area, they said.

A constable, identified as Ramshrekh Sharma, was shot in the leg in the attack, they added.

SP Praveen Pushkar said Das was arrested on Monday.

He was wanted in multiple cases lodged across Jharkhand and Bihar, the officer said, adding that a loaded country-made pistol and a car were seized from him.

Pushkar, meanwhile, said that two persons were detained in connection with a fight between two groups of people over land in Hahap village in the Namkum police station area.

The fight broke out on Monday over measurements of a disputed plot, and a person named Manki Pahan (65), who was involved in it, died later at his house, he said.

Police said they were investigating the case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. PTI RPS RPS SOM