Jharkhand: 3 arrested over RJD leader's 'murder' in Palamu

Medininagar, Oct 13 (PTI) Three persons were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of an RJD leader in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Monday.

The body of RJD leader Jaishankar Thakur (55) was found near a well in a paddy field in Uthaki village under Patan police station limits on September 22.

“We have arrested three persons in connection with the case,” SP Reeshma Ramesan said.

Thakur’s body was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway.