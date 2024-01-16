Jharkhand: 3 bizman robbed at gunpoint of Rs 18 lakh on Kolkata-Ranchi bus

Ranchi, Jan 16 (PTI) Three businessmen were allegedly robbed at gunpoint of Rs 18 lakh in cash on a long-distance bus in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident happened on a Kolkata-Ranchi bus on National Highway-33 in Dasam police station area, they said.

"The three businessmen boarded the bus in Kolkata after collecting money related to their businesses on Monday night. Four criminals had also boarded the same bus as passengers," Dasam police station in-charge Prem Pratap told PTI.

"As the bus reached Bundu around 5.30 am, the four criminals robbed the businessmen at gunpoint. Then, they got down from the bus in Nawadih," he said.

The businessmen claimed that around Rs 18 lakh in cash was robbed from them, he added.

"A search is underway to find those behind the incident," Pratap said. PTI SAN SAN SOM