Jharkhand: 3 budding hockey players killed, 5 injured in lightning strike

Simdega (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) At least three budding hockey players died, and five others were injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Tutikel Panchayat in Kolebira area when the hockey players were preparing for a match at a ground near Jhapla RC School, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Enosh, Senan Dang and Nirmal Horo, he said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination, the officer said.