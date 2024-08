Simdega (Jharkhand), Aug 14 (PTI) At least budding hockey players died and five others were injured in a lightning strike in Jharkhand's Simdega district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Tutikel Panchayat in Kolebira area when the hockey players were preparing for a match at a ground near Jhapla RC School, a police officer said.

The injured have been admitted to hospital, he said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR SAN RBT