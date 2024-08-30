Jharkhand: 3 die after fainting during physical test of recruitment exam

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 30 (PTI) Three of the 25 aspirants, who were undergoing treatment after they fainted during a physical test of a constable recruitment exam in Palamu, have died, police said on Friday.

Two candidates died during the course of treatment at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital at Medininagar in Palamu district since Thursday night, while one succumbed at RIMS, Ranchi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Manibhusan Prasad said.

They died of breathlessness, as per preliminary findings, and “we also suspect use of sedatives to increase stamina”, Superintendent of the hospital, Dr R K Ranjan said.

“We are examining the exact cause of the deaths,” he said.

The deceased were identified as Amresh Kumar (20), Arun Kumar (25) and Pradip Kumar (25).

Around 100 candidates, who took part in the physical test involving running, in the constable recruitment exam of the excise department in Palamu district, have so far fainted, police said.

The recruitment process will continue till September 9, officials said.

In view of the development, the authorities have decided to conduct the physical test from 4.30 am. Previously, it was at 9 am.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed officials to take immediate cognisance of the matter. PTI CORR BS RBT