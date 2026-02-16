Jharkhand: 3 gangsters arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Three members of a gang have been arrested in Ranchi and arms and ammunition seized from their possession, police said.

The arrests were made in the Jharkhand capital on Sunday on the basis of a tip-off that some henchmen of the Rahul Singh gang had gathered in Jagannathpur area near Birsa Munda Airport to exchange arms and ammunition, he said.

"Two members of the Rahul Singh gang were arrested, and based on inputs provided by them, another gangster was nabbed. A country-made pistol, two magazines, 15 cartridges and four mobile phones were also seized," Superintendent of Police (City) Paras Rana said.

Two of the arrested gangsters hail from Ranchi, while one is from neighbouring Ramgarh district, he said, adding that the gang is mainly involved in extorting businessmen.

An FIR has been lodged at Jagannathpur police station and all three accused have been sent to judicial custody. PTI RPS ACD