Jharkhand: 3 killed, 2 injured in pickup van-trailer collision

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 4 (PTI) Three people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a trailer in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Sini-Sidma More area on Seraikela-Rajnagar road in Seraikela police station area late on Sunday night.

Drivers of the two vehicles and another person on board the pickup van died on the spot, while two other occupants were seriously injured, a police officer said.

They were first taken to Seraikela Sadar Hospital, from where they were referred to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur following preliminary treatment.

Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer Samir Kumar said all the deceased were residents of Chatra district.

The bodies were recovered and sent for post-mortem examination, he added. PTI BS ACD