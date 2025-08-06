Jharkhand: 3 of family beaten to death by relative over land dispute

Sahibganj (Jharkhand), Aug 6 (PTI) Three elderly members of a family were beaten to death by a 35-year-old neighbour in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district on Wednesday over a land dispute, police said.

The accused, who is also a relative of the deceased, surrendered before the police and admitted that he beat the three up with an iron rod, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred at Dudhkol village under the Taljhari Police station limits, he said.

“Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of land dispute in the family. The accused, identified as Bajjal Hembrom, is a neighbour and relative of the deceased. Hembrom surrendered before the police, claiming that he had murdered the three people. After investigation, the police arrested him,” Sahibganj superintendent of police (SP) Amit Kumar Singh told PTI.

The deceased were identified as Nathniyal Hansda (65), Badki Murmu (62) and Noha Besra (90), the SP said.

The bodies have been sent to Rajmahal divisional hospital for post-mortem examinations, he added. PTI SAN SAN BDC