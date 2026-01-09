Jharkhand: 3 of family killed as scooter rams into truck parked on roadside

Jamshedpur, Jan 9 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed, and one other was injured when their scooter hit a truck parked on the roadside in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Friday night, police said.

The incident happened in the Musabani police station area, they said.

The victims were returning home to Jagannathpur village in Ghatsila from a relative's place, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rohit Karmakar, his brother Samir Karmakar, and their nephew Raj.

Rahul Karmakar, the eldest brother of the three siblings, is fighting for his life at the MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur. PTI BS SOM