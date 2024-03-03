Jharkhand: 3 persons arrested in Spanish tourist's gang rape produced before court

Dumka, Mar 3 (PTI) Three persons who were arrested in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand's Dumka district were produced before a court on Sunday.

The woman from Spain was allegedly gang-raped at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, on Friday night when she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

Dumka's Deputy Commissioner A Dodde said, "The embassy and chief secretary have been informed. The couple are under protection here." The woman, aged around 28, and her 64-year-old husband reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles, and were en route to Nepal via Bihar. PTI SAN SAN SOM