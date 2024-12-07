Jharkhand: 3 suspected peddlers arrested, drugs worth Rs 7 lakh seized

Adityapur, Dec 7 (PTI) Three suspected peddlers were arrested with drugs worth Rs 7 lakh in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Muslim Basti in Adityapur on Friday and the arrests were made, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Rahima Khatun alias Motiki, Nazmun Nisha alias Tazmun and Sahida Khatun alias Munnu, they added.

Altogether 35.44 gram of brown sugar, worth Rs 7 lakh, was seized from them, police said.

Rahima and Nazmun were wanted in previous drugs-related cases, they said. PTI BS SOM