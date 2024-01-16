Jharkhand: 3 wagons of goods train derail in Tatanagar, services affected

Jamshedpur, Jan 16 (PTI) Three wagons of a goods train derailed at the Tatanagar yard in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the early hours of Tuesday, affecting railway services, officials said.

The incident happened at 3.17 am, blocking movement of trains on both up and down tracks of the Tata-Chakradharpur section in the Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), they said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, said Area Railway Manager Abhisekh Singhal.

Around a dozen long-distance trains were detained for a few hours at various stations following the incident, he said.

Among the affected trains were the Pune-Howrah Azad Hind Express, Mumbai-Howrah Mail, Gorakhpur-Shalimar Weekly Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, South Bihar Express and Gitanjali Express, among others.

Singhal said the movement of trains resumed in the up track at 6.30 am, while the down line was cleared at 9.30 am.

The Chakradharpur-Tata Passenger train and Tata-Kharagpur Passenger train were cancelled for the day. PTI BS SOM