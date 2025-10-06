Jharkhand: 345 BSF recruits participate in passing out parade

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Oct 6 (PTI) A total of 345 recruits of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday participated in their passing out parade in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, an official said.

The passing out parade was organised at the Rani Jhansi Parade Ground at the BSF Training Centre and School in Meru.

The 345 newly recruited personnel belonged to the seventh and eighth batches of the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC). They completed their 44-week training and took an oath to serve the nation, he said.

Dheerendra Sambhaji Kute, Inspector General (IG) of the BSF Training Centre and School, took the salute at the parade and congratulated the jawans for presenting an attractive parade that showcased their discipline and commitment to serving the nation at the border.

"The BSF is the first line of defence at the northern, western, and eastern borders for protecting the nation. Apart from this, the BSF is also engaged in providing internal security for the country," he said.

The IG awarded medals, trophies and citations to the jawans who performed best during their training period. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD