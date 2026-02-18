Jharkhand: 4 arrested for killing mentally-challenged man over 'child lifter' suspicion

Chatra, Feb 18 (PTI) Four persons were arrested for allegedly beating a 40-year-old mentally challenged man to death in Jharkhand's Chatra district, suspecting him to be a "child lifter", police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Sunday night in the Piparwar police station area, they said.

Residents of Chiraiyatand and Kichto villages thrashed Rambali Rajwar, a resident of Barwatoli in Ramgarh district. He succumbed to injuries at RIMS-Ranchi on Monday.

"We have arrested four persons in connection with the case. The accused were arrested within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged, based on video footage," SP Sumit Kumar Agarwal said.

Those arrested have been identified as Prayag Mahto (40), Mahendra Mahto alias Tarun Mahto (28), Surendra Mahto (32), and Basant Munda (25).

A case was registered based on the statement of the deceased person's brother, Bhuvneshwar Rajwar, the SP said.

Bhuvneshwar told the police that his brother had been mentally ill for some time.