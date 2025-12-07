Jharkhand: 4 arrested for looting jewellery from house in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Dec 7 (PTI) Four persons have been arrested for looting jewellery worth Rs 16 lakh from a house in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand, police said.

The arrests were made on Saturday after a case was registered under sections of the BNS on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, identified as Mahesh Goud, on December 1, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said that the house of Goud was burgled when the family was out to attend a marriage ceremony on the night of December 29.

The burglars looted gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 16 lakh from the house, he said.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested the four persons and recovered some jewellery, he added. PTI BS ACD