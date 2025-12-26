Jharkhand: 4 arrested for sextortion, blackmailing in Hazaribag

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Dec 26 (PTI) Jharkhand's Hazaribag police on Friday arrested four youths for allegedly indulging in sextortion and blackmail under the pretext of providing escort services, officials said.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said the police received information on Thursday about a group operating from Nutannagar area within Hazaribag Mufassil police station area.

"They were using mobile numbers to place advertisements on fake websites offering escort services and fraudulently accepting money via UPI," the SP said.

The SP said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Hazaribag Amit Kumar Anand, which also comprised officer-in-charge of Mufassil police station.

"When the team reached Nutannagar, they found a group of four people using mobile phones for suspicious activities. When they saw the police team, they tried to flee. Police chased and caught them," the SP said.

The four persons were identified as Vivek Kumar (22), Badal Mandal (20), Deepak Mandal (24) and Shekhar Kumar (21).

"All the cybercriminals hail from Masipiri and Nutannagar areas of Hazaribag district," police said.

Police seized 12 mobile phones, 16 SIM cards, 12 debit cards of various banks, five PAN cards and other materials used for cyber fraud.