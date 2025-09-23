Jharkhand: 4 drug peddlers arrested, brown sugar worth Rs 50,000 seized

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Sep 23 (PTI) Four alleged drug peddlers have been arrested and brown sugar worth Rs 50,000 has been seized from their possession, in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed the accused, who were on motorcycles, after a chase on NH-49 in Matiyal area under the jurisdiction of Baharagora police station on Monday, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg said.

They were identified as Chandan Khatua (29), Rakesh Kumar Shand, Raja Rajak (29) and Anshu Mishra (18), all residents of the district, he said.

Following a search, police seized around 10 gm of brown sugar in 106 small packets from their possession, the SP said, adding that the seized drugs were estimated to be valued at Rs 50,000.

A case under sections of the NDPS Act was registered against them and they were forwarded to judicial custody. PTI BS ACD