Jharkhand: 4 members of police constable's family injured in ‘assault’ by neighbours

Medininagar, Dec 21 (PTI) Four members of a police constable’s family were critically injured after they were allegedly assaulted by neighbours following an argument in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Alinagar village under Hussainabad police station limits when two neighbours reportedly got into an argument with the constable’s wife over a dispute.

The heated exchange of words later escalated, and the duo, along with other relatives, allegedly broke into the house armed with sticks, iron rods and an axe and attacked the constable’s family, a police offcer said.

“The incident prima facie appears to be the fallout of an old enmity. The male members of the accused family have absconded,” Hussainabad police station in-charge Sonu Kumar Chaudhary said.

Those injured were identified as the constable’s father Maharaj Paswan (75), wife Sona Devi (45) and daughters Nandini Kumari (15) and Kajal Kumari (13).

All the injured were initially taken to a nearby government hospital, from where Sona Devi was referred to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH), the officer said.

Chaudhary said the constable, Virendra Paswan, is currently posted at Galudih police station in East Singhbhum district.

