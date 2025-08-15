Jharkhand: 4 persons suffocated to death while attempting to clean septic tank

Garhwa, Aug 15 (PTI) Four persons were suffocated to death in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Friday while they were attempting to clean a septic tank, police said.

Three of the deceased are brothers, they said.

The incident happened in Nawada village, DIG (Palamu Range) Naushad Alam told PTI.

The victims were identified as Ajay Chaudhary (50), Chandrashekhar Chaudhary (42), and Raju Shekhar Chaudhary (55), the brothers, and Maltu Ram, police said.

The men suffocated after being exposed to toxic gases as they opened the lid of the septic tank.

An investigation is underway, police said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.