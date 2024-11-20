Jharkhand: 4 railway workers injured while refilling fire extinguisher

Ranchi, Nov 20 (PTI) At least four railway workers were injured while refilling a fire extinguisher in Ranchi’s Hatia area on Wednesday, an official said.

The injured persons were admitted to a railway hospital, and later two of them were referred to a private medical facility in Ranchi for better treatment.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Ranchi Railway Division, Nishant Kumar, said prima facie, it appears the incident occurred while refilling the fire extinguisher.

“An inquiry has been ordered... It is likely the extinguisher got uncontrolled due to pressure during refilling. The exact cause will be known once the probe is complete,” he said. PTI SAN RBT