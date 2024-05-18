Jharkhand: 5 arrested for kidnapping, selling 9-month-old boy

Ranchi, May 18 (PTI) Five people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and selling a nine-month-old boy at Rs 58,500, police said on Saturday.

The kidnapping had happened on May 12 at Ranchi Railway Station when three persons, including a woman, had allegedly stolen the boy from his parents.

They sold him at Puri in Odisha on May 13, he said.

Ranchi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Chandan Kumar Sinha, in a press conference, said that the child was rescued from Puri and five people involved in the crime were arrested.

According to a police statement, Pradip Lohra, along with his wife, child and a friend, had returned from Agartala in Tripura where they worked as labourers.

They arrived at Ranchi Railway Station at 4.30 pm on May 11.

"Since they are residents of Ghagar in Latehar district and found no communication to reach the destination, they decided to stay there. They slept at the railway station that night," the statement said.

"The next day, two men and a woman came and befriended them," it said.

At an opportune moment, the trio kidnapped the little boy and fled.

They then sold the baby boy to a woman in Puri in Odisha, it stated.

After the child's father registered a complaint, the Ranchi police set up a special team and solved the case, the statement said. PTI SAN SBN