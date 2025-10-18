Jharkhand: 5 arrested in connection with robbery at Jamshedpur house

Jamshedpur, Oct 18 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in connection with a robbery at a house in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur city, police said on Saturday.

Jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 20 lakhs were robbed from the house in the Kadma police station area on the night of October 9, they said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by SP (City) Kumar Sivashish, apprehended the accused in raids in various parts of the city, they added.

The accused were identified as Md Saddam, Fahim Alam, Krishna Lohar alias Padi, Siyoraj Singh alias Jasse Paji, and Kunal Singh Munda, police said.

Among the items seized from them was a country-made loaded pistol, a gold bracelet, a scooter without a registration number, and an autorickshaw.

Those arrested were earlier involved in cases of murder, burglary and theft, among others, police said.

Raids were continuing to nab their other associates, they said. PTI BS SOM