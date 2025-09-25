Jharkhand: 5 convicted in 2017 lynching of 4 people on suspicion of being 'child lifters'

Jamshedpur, Sept 25 (PTI) Five people were convicted by a court in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district in the 2017 lynching of four persons in Jamshedpur on suspicion that they were "child lifters".

The incident had happened on May 18, 2017, at Nagadih in the Bagbeda police station area. Vikash Verma, his brother Gautam Verma, their grandmother Ramsakhi Devi and one Gangesh Gupta were beaten to death by a mob.

Eight cases were lodged in connection with the incident, and in one of those cases, five people were convicted and 20 acquitted by the court of Additional District Judge-1 Vimlesh Kumar Sahay.

A total of 29 people were named in the FIR, and four are still at large.

Those convicted were identified as Rajaram Hansda, Gopal Hansda, Rengo Purty, Tara Mandal and Sunil Sardar.

Senior lawyers Shushil Jaiswal and Sudhir Kumar Pappu, who were representing victims, said the argument over the quantum of punishment will take place on October 8.