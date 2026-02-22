Jharkhand: 5 more arrested in kidnapping of Jamshedpur industrialist's son

Jamshedpur, Feb 22 (PTI) Five more people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an industrialist's son in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur town, police said on Sunday.

Kairav Gandhi (24) was kidnapped on January 13. He was rescued after a fortnight from Hazaribag district, they said.

The kidnapping had led to a massive outrage in the state, with the opposition questioning the law and order situation under the JMM-led Hemant Soren government.

Earlier, six people were apprehended in connection with the kidnapping.

East Singhbhum SSP Piyush Pandey said five more people were arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab, Kolkata, Ghaziabad in UP and Shekhpura in Bihar.

While Amrinder Singh alias Kartar Singh and Manpreet Singh Sekho were arrested from Ludhiana, Gurdeep Sher Singh was nabbed from Kolkata, Santosh Kumar from Gaziabad and Rajkaran Yadav from Shekhpura, he said.

Thanking the police forces of those states for assistance, Pandey said raids were conducted based on human and technical intelligence, and the arrests were made.

The SUV used in the kidnapping was also recovered, he said.

The abductors were in police uniforms and had taken Kairav to Chandil in Seraikela-Kharswan district, he added.

The SSP said the accused persons had then taken the victim to Bihar's Gaya district via Ranchi.

Kairav, the son of Jamshedpur-based industrialist Devang Gandhi, was rescued on January 27. Amid constant police raids, the accused persons were planning to shift him to another place, officials said.

Accordingly, police teams were alerted and deployed on the routes likely to have been used by the abductors. Under mounting pressure, the kidnappers set him free on the road and fled. PTI BS SOM