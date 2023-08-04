Jharkhand: 5 people sentenced to life imprisonment for killing man with arrows

Chaibasa, Aug 4 (PTI) Five people were sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday by a court in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for killing a man with arrows around 14 years ago.

The court of the additional sessions judge sentenced Krishna Kerai, Dishu Kerai, Vijay Kerai, Mangal Kerai and Narsingh Kerai to life imprisonment after convicting them under IPC section 302 (murder).

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convicts.

The victim, Pradhan Kerai who lived in Kolaisai village of Gua police station area, was returning home along with his wife and son on March 25, 2009 when the convicts attacked them with arrows, police said.

Pradhan, a daily wager, died on the spot, while his wife and son managed to escape. PTI BS SOM SOM