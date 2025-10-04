Jharkhand: 5-year-old kid falls into septic tank, dies

Jamshedpur, Oct 4 (PTI) A five-year-old boy died after falling into a septic tank at an under-construction building in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place within Birsanagar police station limits while the child was playing near the site.

Deceased Adarsh Kumar was the son of Tapan Kumbhkar, a daily-wage worker engaged in construction work.

Finding his son nowhere nearby, Tapan began to search for Adarsh and spotted his shoes near the septic tank and later found him in an unconscious state.

He was rushed to MGM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Officer-in-charge of Birsanagar police station Santosh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI BS MNB