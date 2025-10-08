Jharkhand: 6 held for looting cash from bank agent

Seraikela, Oct 8 (PTI) Six people were on Wednesday arrested from Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district for allegedly looting Rs 3 lakh from an agent of a public sector bank, police said.

The incident had taken place on September 29 when a ‘bank mitra’ (a bank agent in unbanked areas) and his associate were returning home in Agsia village, they said.

The accused on motorcycles allegedly attacked them and looted the cash near Basahatu village, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chandil) Arvind Binha said.

On the basis of inputs gathered during the course of investigation, a police team conducted raids and arrested the accused, Binha said.

Police also recovered a country-made pistol, cartridges and mobile phones from their possession. PTI BS RBT